Highlights

MARCH FOR LIFE: The annual March for Life in the Twin Cities is scheduled for Jan. 22. The Diocese of Duluth will be sponsoring buses to the event. Registration and additional information are available here.

MEN’S CONFERENCE: The annual diocesan Men's Conference, featuring speaker Trent Horn, is scheduled for Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marshall School in Duluth. More information on the schedule and the speakers for the Conference can be found here.

WOMEN’S CONFERENCE: The annual diocesan Women’s Conference is scheduled for March 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Marshall School in Duluth. The featured speaker is Jennifer Fulwiler, a convert from atheism to Catholicism who is a best-selling author and host of the “The Jennifer Fulwiler Show” on SiriusXM. More information on the schedule and the speakers here.

RITE OF ELECT: The Rite of Elect is scheduled for Sunday, March 5, at 2:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary in Duluth.

CHRISM MASS: The annual diocesan Chrism Mass, at which the Holy Oils used in the sacraments throughout the year are blessed and sent to parishes, is scheduled for Monday, April 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary in Duluth.