Diocese of Duluth

Highlights

MEN’S CONFERENCE: The annual diocesan Men's Conference, featuring speaker Trent Horn, is scheduled for Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marshall School in Duluth. Further details to be announced.

WOMEN’S CONFERENCE: The annual diocesan Women’s Conference is scheduled for March 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Marshall School in Duluth. The featured speaker is Jennifer Fulwiler, a convert from atheism to Catholicism who is a best-selling author and host of the “The Jennifer Fulwiler Show” on SiriusXM. Registration available here.

RITE OF ELECT: The Rite of Elect is scheduled for Sunday, March 5, at 2:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary in Duluth.

CHRISM MASS: The annual diocesan Chrism Mass, at which the Holy Oils used in the sacraments throughout the year are blessed and sent to parishes, is scheduled for Monday, April 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary in Duluth.