Diocese of Duluth

As we begin the New Year 2017, we pray the Lord gives us the courage to welcome every stranger as Christ in our midst. January begins with the great Church feast days celebrating life, family and the stranger. (The Northern Cross) Read more >>
The diocesan Office of Marriage and Family Life is sponsoring buses to the annual March for Life in the Twin Cities on Sunday, Jan. 22. The day will begin with 9:15 a.m. Mass at St. Mary Star of the Sea in Duluth, celebrated by Bishop Paul Sirba. The group will board the bus after Mass and travel to the state Capitol to join in the March for Life. The cost to attend this event is $5 per person. Officials anticipate arriving back in Duluth by 6:30 p.m. Children are encouraged to participate. For more information or to reserve a place on the bus, visit the registration page here or call the Pastoral Center at (218) 724-9111. Read more >>
Bishop Paul Sirba ordained three men, Gerald Bock, Michael Eisenbraun and John Specht, permanent deacons in a Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary Nov. 20, urging them to help form intentional disciples, rebuild marriage and perform works of service, love and mercy in the church and in the world. Read more >>
MEN’S CONFERENCE: The annual diocesan Men's Conference, featuring speaker Trent Horn, is scheduled for Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marshall School in Duluth. Further details and online registration are available here.
WOMEN’S CONFERENCE: The annual diocesan Women’s Conference is scheduled for March 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Marshall School in Duluth. The featured speaker is Jennifer Fulwiler, a convert from atheism to Catholicism who is a best-selling author and host of the “The Jennifer Fulwiler Show” on SiriusXM. Registration available here.
RITE OF ELECT: The Rite of Elect is scheduled for Sunday, March 5, at 2:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary in Duluth.
CHRISM MASS: The annual diocesan Chrism Mass, at which the Holy Oils used in the sacraments throughout the year are blessed and sent to parishes, is scheduled for Monday, April 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary in Duluth.
STRATEGIC PLANNING: The Diocese of Duluth Five Year Strategic Plan, effective from 2012 to 2017, along with the implementation handbook, is available here. You can find an update on what’s been implemented so far here.
RELIGIOUS LIBERTY: In an important ruling touching on religious liberty issues, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Hobby Lobby, which was challenging part of the contraceptive mandate of the Affordable Care Act.
SAFE ENVIRONMENT: Bishop Paul Sirba, in December 2013, released names of clergy credibly abused of sexual abuse of a minor. More information is available here.
FINANCIAL STATEMENT: The Diocese of Duluth has released its audited financial reports. Please see the document here.
COMPUTER SECURITY: The Diocesan Technology Committee offers some best-practices guidance for computer systems here.