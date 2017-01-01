Our Advent journey is one of both light and darkness. We experience darkness in our world in the shortened days of winter. We also experience darkness in our human poverty and pain and in all the world’s problems, rooted in our sins. But we are people of hope. For us, the light always shines in the darkness. Our light is Jesus Christ! Christ is the light of the world. Read more >>
The Diocese of Duluth strives to promote the ability of middle school students as well as high school students to articulate an argument for respecting life. The contest theme this year is “Moved by Mercy.” We encourage all middle school and high school students to participate in this contest. Essays must be turned in to your parish and postmarked no later than Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. Prize money will be award to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in each category. Read more (pdf) >>
Bishop Paul Sirba ordained three men, Gerald Bock, Michael Eisenbraun and John Specht, permanent deacons in a Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary Nov. 20, urging them to help form intentional disciples, rebuild marriage and perform works of service, love and mercy in the church and in the world. Read more >>
MEN’S CONFERENCE: The annual diocesan Men's Conference, featuring speaker Trent Horn, is scheduled for Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marshall School in Duluth. Further details to be announced.
WOMEN’S CONFERENCE: The annual diocesan Women’s Conference is scheduled for March 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Marshall School in Duluth. The featured speaker is Jennifer Fulwiler, a convert from atheism to Catholicism who is a best-selling author and host of the “The Jennifer Fulwiler Show” on SiriusXM. Registration available here.
RITE OF ELECT: The Rite of Elect is scheduled for Sunday, March 5, at 2:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary in Duluth.
CHRISM MASS: The annual diocesan Chrism Mass, at which the Holy Oils used in the sacraments throughout the year are blessed and sent to parishes, is scheduled for Monday, April 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary in Duluth.
STRATEGIC PLANNING: The Diocese of Duluth Five Year Strategic Plan, effective from 2012 to 2017, along with the implementation handbook, is available here. You can find an update on what’s been implemented so far here.
RELIGIOUS LIBERTY: In an important ruling touching on religious liberty issues, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Hobby Lobby, which was challenging part of the contraceptive mandate of the Affordable Care Act.
SAFE ENVIRONMENT: Bishop Paul Sirba, in December 2013, released names of clergy credibly abused of sexual abuse of a minor. More information is available here.
FINANCIAL STATEMENT: The Diocese of Duluth has released its audited financial reports. Please see the document here.
COMPUTER SECURITY: The Diocesan Technology Committee offers some best-practices guidance for computer systems here.